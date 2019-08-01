Cibc Asset Management Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Has Decreased by $3.98 Million as Share Value Declined; At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 20.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 78,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 51,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 1.71 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 18/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Veteran Aviation Attorney Available to Comment on Southwest Airlines Incident; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.58 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 79,731 shares to 266,716 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 53,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,390 shares to 229,720 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.