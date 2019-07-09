Cibc Asset Management Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Has Boosted by $858,723 as Valuation Rose; Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Stake Maintained by River Road Asset Management Llc

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,886 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 40,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 1.15 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 47,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 674,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 626,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 408,725 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $503,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 3.65M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 23,300 shares. Shine Advisory Service invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 0.88% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18,401 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 50 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.96% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 6.68M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,855 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 40,350 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mufg Americas Holdings has 127,915 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.46% or 103,057 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 16,324 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.23% or 140,801 shares in its portfolio.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,467 shares to 40,794 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 985,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.98M shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 54,646 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 12,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 16,400 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.21% or 2,631 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 4,137 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 79,890 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 31,876 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 2,437 were reported by Atria Invs Lc. Amer International Grp reported 104,126 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd owns 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 9,212 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31,989 shares to 853,875 shares, valued at $43.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 314,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,083 shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. Armstrong Steve had sold 5,293 shares worth $436,579. KELLY DENIS F had sold 1,180 shares worth $96,973. The insider Bonomo Charles sold 601 shares worth $49,889.