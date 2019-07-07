Cibc Asset Management Has Upped Nike (NKE) Stake; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Has 1.14 Sentiment

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stakes in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The funds in our database now own: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 4,743 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 153,489 shares with $12.93 million value, up from 148,746 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

More notable recent BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock New York Municipal Quality Trust declares $0.0405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Economictimes.Indiatimes.com published: “Eros Group rubbishes US Firmâ€™s allegations of financial irregularities – Economic Times” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wipro Recognized as â€˜2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Yearâ€™ – India and APJ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust for 194,070 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 304,532 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 61,438 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 138,945 shares.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 2,140 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) has risen 7.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.59% the S&P500.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $86.19 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 30.74 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $40.48 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Granite Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 1.02 million shares to 2.83M valued at $135.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 8,614 shares and now owns 124,198 shares. Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Nomura. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 0.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 60,065 shares. Moreover, First State Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,754 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability accumulated 7.82M shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability holds 88,963 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.29% or 153,036 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 24,445 shares. Hills Fincl Bank & owns 1.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 61,585 shares. Choate Advisors accumulated 0.09% or 18,128 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 138,621 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Llc reported 0.47% stake. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,227 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Altfest L J Company owns 1,304 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp accumulated 829,029 shares. Live Your Vision Llc has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity. Shares for $12.00 million were sold by PARKER MARK G on Friday, January 18.