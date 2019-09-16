Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Realty Income (O) Position By $482,120; Continental Building Products Has 0.7 Sentiment

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 7,090 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 79,538 shares with $5.49M value, down from 86,628 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $23.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 288,348 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Continental Building Products (CBPX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 57 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 81 cut down and sold holdings in Continental Building Products. The active investment managers in our database now have: 33.02 million shares, down from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Continental Building Products in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 54 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Continental Building Products’s (NYSE:CBPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49 million for 18.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 31,225 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Gratia Capital Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. for 98,000 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc owns 211,841 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 1.11% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Indiana-based Ami Investment Management Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,149 shares.

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $927.56 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 14.18 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 4.20% above currents $73.58 stock price. Realty Income had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

