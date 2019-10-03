Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Genesee & Wyoming Class A (GWR) SI Decreased By 4.79%

Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A (NYSE:GWR) had a decrease of 4.79% in short interest. GWR’s SI was 2.30 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.79% from 2.42 million shares previously. With 709,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A (NYSE:GWR)’s short sellers to cover GWR’s short positions. The SI to Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A’s float is 4.17%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 204,754 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 25.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 27,345 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 78,306 shares with $15.11M value, down from 105,651 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $43.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $185.31. About 78,582 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 32.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $18200 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 7.71% above currents $185.31 stock price. Aon had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 35,871 shares to 168,172 valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 910,726 shares and now owns 2.54M shares. Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 282,966 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.01% or 3,775 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 9,157 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 33,575 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 18,886 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% or 40,463 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt owns 41,247 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 4,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cardinal Ltd Liability Ct holds 637,450 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 481,057 shares. Architects has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 120,935 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 17,592 shares.