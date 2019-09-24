Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed By $3.74 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Shorts at Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Raised By 7.15%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) had an increase of 7.15% in short interest. XOG’s SI was 41.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.15% from 39.18 million shares previously. With 4.87M avg volume, 9 days are for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s short sellers to cover XOG’s short positions. The SI to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 39.07%. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.005. About 909,718 shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 75.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.64% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 18/04/2018 – Extraction Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 16, 2017 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : DIR ADVISORS ADDS TO TOP PICK

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc analyzed 34,357 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 347,337 shares with $38.07M value, down from 381,694 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.15% below currents $124.41 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $413.92 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 6.23 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Among 3 analysts covering Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extraction Oil & Gas has $6.5000 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 83.03% above currents $35 stock price. Extraction Oil & Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.