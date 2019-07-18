Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $512,533; Cna Financial Boosted Stake in Terex New (TEX) by $416,000 as Shares Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 7,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,936 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 320,053 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,142 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 469,846 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,653 shares to 120,680 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,078 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability reported 692,307 shares stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 7,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 1.86% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 331,503 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 12,107 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Papp L Roy And has 0.51% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 38,597 shares. Thompson Invest Management has invested 0.07% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.29% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.64 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 170,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. Shares for $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. Shares for $13,067 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. The insider HENRY BRIAN J bought $3,443.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 25,000 shares to 451,000 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,409 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).