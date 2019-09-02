Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $863,444 as Stock Rose; As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Shares Rose, Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 11,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 39,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 27,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 278,430 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 129,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 323,079 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 193,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 349,498 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 18,106 shares to 130,159 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 156,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 177,079 shares. 45,821 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 34,124 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Co. Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 224,831 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 37,659 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 9.20 million shares. Lagoda Inv Mngmt LP has 76,873 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 18,402 shares. Cap International Limited Ca owns 22,496 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 11,709 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 17,694 shares. Gotham Asset Limited stated it has 14,521 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 93,722 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.06% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Everence Cap holds 0.06% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. Scout Investments holds 137,157 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP reported 29,276 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Comerica Bank owns 84,505 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 57,898 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.77M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 53,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 222,773 shares. 33,100 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 8,853 were reported by Raymond James &. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Ltd Com stated it has 9,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

