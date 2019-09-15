Cibc Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $9.50 Million as Share Value Declined; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.24 Million; Shares Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 41,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, up from 208,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 120,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 12.78 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 12.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76 million shares traded or 96.10% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 05/04/2018 – URANIUM: RBC RAISES SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 13 FROM NOK 9; 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 14/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/03/2018 – INTACT FINANCIAL CORP IFC.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK CEO SAYS NAFTA UNCERTAINTY REMAINS AMONG CLIENTS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 04/04/2018 – TERANGA GOLD CORP TGZ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.50 FROM C$4.50; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – XL GROUP LTD XL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $46

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 49,884 shares to 91,142 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top TSX Stocks of the 21st Century – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and CIBC (TSX:CM) Prove Canada’s Big Banks Stocks Are Resilient – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is it Time to Load Up on the Big Banks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.86% or 102,703 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,624 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 6,724 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 48,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 43,953 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Gm Advisory owns 4,036 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). C World Gru Hldgs A S stated it has 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5,541 are held by Sequoia Financial Advisors. Bontempo Ohly Limited Com reported 1.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pettee holds 5,875 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 701,764 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 80,224 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company invested 1.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,087 shares to 76,054 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,479 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).