Cibc Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $580,816; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Position

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 18,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 52,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 70,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 6.74M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 839,372 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,380 shares to 6,110 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 181,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,666 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $72.33 million for 32.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

