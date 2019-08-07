Cibc Asset Management Has Lowered By $2.57 Million Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreased Kb Home (KBH) Stake By $2.26 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 1.10 million shares with $26.50 million value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 627,013 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 52,376 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 644,117 shares with $32.15 million value, down from 696,493 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $76.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 2.73M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 400,000 shares to 2.12 million valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 120,000 shares and now owns 2.41 million shares. Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) was raised too.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.22 million for 9.73 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 27. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 27 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 100,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 74,758 shares. Morgan Stanley has 321,454 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 196,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 332,379 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,307 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.02% or 21,297 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company owns 80,272 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moody Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 273 shares. Lakewood Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.10M shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 13,465 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 36,520 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 0.12% or 8,459 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 884,342 shares. Hills Bank accumulated 32,523 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,779 shares. Cap Rech Global Invsts holds 887,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invsts invested in 0.47% or 21.97M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 593,048 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kbc Nv accumulated 1.86 million shares. Field And Main Natl Bank accumulated 10,635 shares. Ledyard Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,120 shares. Logan Management Inc accumulated 124,445 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 5,592 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Int stated it has 5,999 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.