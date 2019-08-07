Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $351,050; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined, Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Position by $11.83 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 27,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 213,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.18M, down from 241,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $430.94. About 408,538 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/04/2018 – BlackRock Pays CEO Fink $27.7 Million as Assets Top $6 Trillion; 15/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Holding(s) in Company; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Releases Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call Replay Information; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today; 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX & BLACKROCK REPORT COMMERCIAL OP FOR WIND FARM IN U.S

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 2,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 12,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $151.03. About 682,805 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 1,100 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.22% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1.10M shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 0.16% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 56,662 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 32,695 shares. Ensemble Lc reported 1,435 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.51% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,063 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 38,823 shares. 122,280 are owned by Citadel Advsrs. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 12,531 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% or 350 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 850 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp reported 2,801 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or holds 2.09% or 11,358 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Lc reported 0.54% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 69,238 shares to 449,593 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 229,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 156,998 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 17,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,280 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).