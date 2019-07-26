Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut Wd (WDFC) Position

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) stake by 76.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 50,250 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 115,950 shares with $4.71 million value, up from 65,700 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc now has $165.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 724,873 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 27/04/2018 – PROSEGUR CASH SA CASHP.MC : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Early Repurchase; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England, seeking digital boost, sets up its own fintech hub; 13/05/2018 – Philippine Star: HSBC sees strong remittances recovery in March; 10/04/2018 – HSBC CHAIRMAN TUCKER SPEAKS IN HONG KONG; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – BAYER BAYGn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 106 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 26/04/2018 – caroline binham: Breaking: British ex-@HSBC trader Mark Johnson gets 2-yr jail sentence after the guilty verdict in his NYC; 25/05/2018 – HSBC Granted Approval for Ring-Fencing Transfer Scheme

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased Wd (WDFC) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as Wd (WDFC)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 338,109 shares with $57.29M value, down from 340,436 last quarter. Wd now has $2.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $181.78. About 55,663 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 9,653 shares to 120,680 valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 7,264 shares and now owns 14,205 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was reduced too.