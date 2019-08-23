Cibc Asset Management Has Increased Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Dean Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 18,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.28 million, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 393,043 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 243,984 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20,379 shares to 54,925 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,720 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 529,488 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 43,596 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 57,810 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 97,846 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ameriprise holds 251,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors holds 0.01% or 17,653 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Communications has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Street Corp has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 968,945 shares. Bragg Financial has 0.54% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sageworth Trust invested in 710 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 3,915 shares.