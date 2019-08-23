Cibc Asset Management Has Increased Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 498.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 715,177 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock declined 24.81%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 858,510 shares with $6.14 million value, up from 143,333 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $822.54 million valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 413,983 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

Among 2 analysts covering Centerra Gold (TSE:CG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerra Gold has $9 highest and $9 lowest target. $9’s average target is -23.21% below currents $11.72 stock price. Centerra Gold had 2 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $9 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Will Appeal Unprecedented Rosemont Court Decision Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “52-Week Low Alert: Make 6 Figures by 2025 With These Brand-New Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 168,222 shares to 1.10M valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 7,640 shares and now owns 332,079 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was reduced too.

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The Company’s principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan mine located in Canada. It has a 25.7 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo exploration property located in Mongolia.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 554,654 shares traded. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS AG IURG.F – JACKSON WILL FROM JUNE 5, 2018 NO LONGER BE A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 05/03/2018 HCR ManorCare files for bankruptcy with $7.1 billion in debt; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel: AkzoNobel to sell Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC for EUR10.1 billion; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS ITS UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED TO $371 MLN IN 2017 FROM $328 MLN IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Carlyle is set to close a new $6.5 billion Asia fund; 11/05/2018 – Report on Business: CPPIB and Carlyle Group investing in Jack Ma’s Ant Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Centerra Gold Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,115 were accumulated by Allen Ltd Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 33,798 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc accumulated 16,150 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 154,160 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs stated it has 10,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc invested in 16,439 shares. Highlander Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 4,700 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs reported 10,348 shares stake. 12,136 are owned by Cambridge Invest Inc. Citigroup holds 0% or 72,567 shares. 51,718 were reported by Lpl Financial Llc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 59,826 shares or 0% of the stock. 37,217 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com. 3,200 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker.