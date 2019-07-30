Cibc Asset Management Has Decreased Walmart (WMT) Stake by $441,544; Shares Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Share Price Declined, Discovery Capital Management Lifted by $4.53 Million Its Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, down from 194,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS $2 BLN IN PRIMARY INFUSION AGAINST FRESH EQUITY IS TO ENSURE THE COMPANY CAN EXPAND AND GROW; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 653,899 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EIS) by 12,694 shares to 195,606 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 21,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fin holds 0.45% or 33,311 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 109,603 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 33,151 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 4,074 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 40,310 shares. Rockland Trust reported 148,987 shares stake. Peoples Financial Corporation reported 5,490 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,534 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com New York reported 158,018 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Girard Prtnrs has 19,468 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,048 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 60,212 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Montecito Bancorp And Tru reported 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 5,178 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.10M shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).