Cibc Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) as Market Value Rose; As Encana (ECA) Market Value Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Stake by $1.20 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 435,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.90M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.18 million, down from 13.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 754,174 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA MUST DO MORE TO ENSURE COMPETITIVE EDGE; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. ACCOUNTS FOR 23% OF REVENUE VS 18% 5 YRS AGO; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS ACQUISITION OPTIONS IN CANADA ARE LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC WOW.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $39; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP FlHu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: 2nd Quarter Results

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 172,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 17.14 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $279.69 million for 6.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) by 650,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 38,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 3.01 million shares to 8.65 million shares, valued at $179.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 21,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).