Cibc Asset Management Has Decreased By $900,549 Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.04 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 24.92 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 1.17 million shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group Reaffirms 2018 EPS View of $3.26-$3.30, With an Expectation of Reaching the Top End of the Range; 17/04/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – SIGNS FACTORING AGREEMENT WITH CO FROM MINING INDUSTRY; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Net $390.4M; 19/04/2018 – Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $134 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 19.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. Shares for $25.35 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Thursday, February 28. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.