Cibc Asset Management Has Cut Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding by $449,190 as Stock Value Rose; As Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Share Price Rose, Holder Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $434,750

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,270 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 255,498 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 475,129 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 35.38% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.3 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $146.84M for 11.88 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 6,393 shares. Eam Invsts Llc holds 0.36% or 20,829 shares. Zeke Lc reported 8,163 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 37,519 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 38,035 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 3.42% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 1.48M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated holds 398 shares. World Asset holds 3,934 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 1.25M shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 117,844 shares to 276,644 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 495,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.90 million activity. Gooley Thomas sold $3.25M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 4. Arnold Dan H. also sold $2.57 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,143 shares to 129,111 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 22,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.48 million for 13.21 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.