Cibc Asset Management Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 6,981 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 91,618 shares with $11.89 million value, down from 98,599 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $106.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 2.00M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 24.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 625,000 shares with $27.77M value, down from 830,000 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 170,251 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 195,000 shares worth $24.22M on Friday, February 22. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 7,805 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc invested in 3,295 shares. 7,608 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Essex Invest owns 292 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oakworth Capital holds 0.17% or 6,335 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv Holdings Inc reported 181,875 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 25,661 shares. Old Bancshares In invested in 690,488 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 7,277 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Legacy Prns Inc has 2,425 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 0.01% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Ht Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Friday, March 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 33,802 shares to 86,628 valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 724,116 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 950,000 shares to 1.15 million valued at $324.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.96 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 57,964 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 36,989 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc owns 0.16% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3.44M shares. Parametrica reported 0.63% stake. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,654 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.08% or 22,419 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Capital Mngmt Lp has 15.59% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 277,719 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 0% or 117 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).