Cibc Asset Management Has Cut General Mls (GIS) Stake By $7.57 Million; Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Has 2.5 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 48.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 148,403 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 154,682 shares with $8.00 million value, down from 303,085 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 2.56M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 48,869 shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $435.01 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.75% below currents $54.16 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $56 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Al reported 26,840 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 8,464 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co accumulated 34,881 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,125 shares. Clark Estates Inc invested 0.72% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 12,771 were accumulated by Northeast Mgmt. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 581,877 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% or 44,699 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 37,395 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,716 shares. Moreover, Glenview Savings Bank Dept has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tobam reported 2.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank stated it has 9,938 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hemenway Trust Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,160 shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 35,697 shares to 115,447 valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,525 shares and now owns 67,136 shares. Ishares Inc (ECH) was raised too.