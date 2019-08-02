Cibc Asset Management Has Boosted Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position; Barnwell Industries (BRN) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 191.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 175,848 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 267,627 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 91,779 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 1.71 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance

Barnwell Industries Inc (BRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 3 sold and reduced their stakes in Barnwell Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 821,672 shares, up from 797,306 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Barnwell Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.69 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. for 67 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 10,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 82,066 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,189 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $21,512 activity.

The stock increased 2.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 203 shares traded. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) has declined 45.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.99% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 13.

