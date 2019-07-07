Cibc Asset Management Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.53 Million; Market Value Declined; Greenhaven Associates Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $8.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 130,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 55,986 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). B Riley Wealth Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,411 shares. Moreover, White Pine Inv Company has 2.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Art Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smead Capital Mgmt Inc owns 4.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 855,785 shares. Laffer Investments accumulated 66,045 shares. 27,832 are owned by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability. First City Cap Management holds 17,973 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,534 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,134 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc reported 109,604 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 0.89% or 49,075 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 41 selling transactions for $35.98 million activity. Benioff Marc had sold 5,000 shares worth $727,779. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $745,750. $16,944 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. The insider Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. Harris Parker also sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 106,206 shares to 210,233 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 36,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

