Cibc Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $666,528 as Valuation Declined; As Stantec (STN) Share Price Declined, Holder Franklin Resources Lowered Position by $45.32 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.85M, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 5,586 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 41,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 225,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 267,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 1.97M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 203,453 shares to 432,353 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “52-Week Low Alert: Make 6 Figures by 2025 With These Brand-New Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stantec (STN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Passive-Income Hunters: 3 Top Stocks to Add $6250 to Your Annual Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stantec Inc.’s (TSE:STN) 1.8% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New York Stateâ€™s First Proton Therapy Center Reaches Completion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold STN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 68.94 million shares or 5.84% less from 73.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Fil accumulated 1.46 million shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 816 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,420 shares. Beutel Goodman And Limited stated it has 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Pnc Financial Ser Group reported 320 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) or 212 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 0.05% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 17,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40,800 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 431,655 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 9,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 144,810 shares.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. STN’s profit will be $46.89M for 13.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 15,277 shares to 212,943 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).