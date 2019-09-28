Cibc Asset Management Cut Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Has Raised Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 41,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 225,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 267,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – SAYS CEO OF MERGED COMPANY WOULD BE BALESH SHARMA , CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VODAFONE INDIA; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company's stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.40 million shares traded or 107.06% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 10,798 shares to 114,531 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.