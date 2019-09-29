Cibc Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Expedia Group (EXPE); Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined While Rampart Investment Management Company Increased Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,392 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $637,000, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 24,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 971,412 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23.

