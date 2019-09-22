Cibc Asset Management Boosted V F (VFC) Position By $476,499; HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIEN ORDINARY SHARES (HLAGF) Sellers Increased By 12.12% Their Shorts

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLAGF) had an increase of 12.12% in short interest. HLAGF’s SI was 40,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.12% from 36,300 shares previously. It closed at $70.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 5,477 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 48,098 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 42,621 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 2.39 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 4.04 million shares. Landscape Cap Management reported 0.57% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Haverford Tru has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Baystate Wealth Management Llc stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.54 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 13,920 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 4,989 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Com invested 1.97% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Brown Advisory owns 118,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Among 2 analysts covering VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF Corp has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $95’s average target is 10.89% above currents $85.67 stock price. VF Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $157,860 was made by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased National Grid Plc stake by 19,120 shares to 118,663 valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 3,896 shares and now owns 30,370 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

