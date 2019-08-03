Cibc Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by $329,925 as Shares Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Shareholder M&T Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $2.11 Million

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 10,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 456,777 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.91 million, down from 466,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 17,054 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 13,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.90% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 5.66 million shares traded or 247.05% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.10 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $59.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv Limited Co has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,329 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 2,183 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.23 million shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.07% or 600,000 shares. Gibson Capital Limited Liability Co owns 1,423 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has 2.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 81,656 shares. Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alpha Windward Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 1,077 shares. Pictet North America accumulated 4,096 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 5.28M shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 31,500 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 46,398 shares. Moreover, First National Trust Co has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 168,222 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 299,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).