Cibc Asset Management Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $5.97 Million; Valuation Rose; Mastec (MTZ) Holding Has Lifted by Falcon Point Capital Llc

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 320.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 21,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 28,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 6,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 86,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 79,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 611,544 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 55,259 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp stated it has 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa owns 343,576 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 402,322 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,151 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,015 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Lc owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.49M shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0% or 1,051 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6.10 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Invs reported 1,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,743 shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Std Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) by 1.56M shares to 260,523 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 58,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,349 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 15,183 shares to 55,233 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 12,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,166 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.