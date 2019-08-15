Cibc Asset Management Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; Inphi (IPHI) Shorts Raised By 6.36%

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) had an increase of 6.36% in short interest. IPHI’s SI was 4.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.36% from 4.62 million shares previously. With 932,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI)’s short sellers to cover IPHI’s short positions. The SI to Inphi Corporation’s float is 12.26%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 105,774 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 9.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 7,586 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 84,970 shares with $9.30M value, up from 77,384 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $72.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 819,149 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 78,127 shares to 51,501 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 11,772 shares and now owns 68,113 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Preferred Limited Co holds 0.01% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mngmt holds 0.82% or 15,098 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 9,509 shares stake. Dillon & Associate owns 77,011 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Cape Ann Retail Bank stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt reported 12,485 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 30,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,631 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,911 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 53,766 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 1.66 million shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 24.95% above currents $93.07 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $105 target. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Prtn Lp accumulated 90,800 shares. Moreover, Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.84% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 57,116 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. S Squared Llc reported 141,476 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.42% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). State Street Corporation owns 1.12M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 32,000 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moreover, Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has 0.16% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 20,926 shares. Westfield Capital Co Lp reported 0.13% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 16,614 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Lc.

Among 6 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inphi Corp has $6500 highest and $50 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is -13.25% below currents $63.6 stock price. Inphi Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

