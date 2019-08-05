Cibc Asset Management Boosted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake; Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 3,963 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 44,498 shares with $3.77M value, up from 40,535 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $12.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 325,183 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 41 reduced and sold their stakes in Westamerica Bancorporation. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 21.83 million shares, down from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westamerica Bancorporation in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 6,142 shares to 121,234 valued at $21.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 1,467 shares and now owns 40,794 shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Daniel R. Westcott President of Berkley Re America – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and commercial clients in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. It has a 21.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans.

The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 52,005 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation for 128,970 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 62,233 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.78% invested in the company for 391,612 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.65% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,400 shares.

More notable recent Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.