Cibc Asset Management Boosted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $932,415; Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Alesco Advisors Llc

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 72,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 67,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 29,385 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $63.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing should boot CEO Muilenburg, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA), Embraer (ERJ) Announce Strategic Partnership Taking Shape – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.31% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davenport And Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,363 shares. Finemark Bank And holds 44,513 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argi Inv Services Lc holds 0.06% or 2,946 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Private Wealth Advisors holds 2,543 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 888 shares. Hartford holds 0.75% or 6,197 shares in its portfolio. 12,200 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 31,267 shares. Pure Finance holds 0.28% or 4,340 shares. North Point Managers Oh reported 553 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 386,341 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lower Open Anticipated For Singapore Shares – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.