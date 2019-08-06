Cibc Asset Management Boosted By $4.75 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position By $640,000

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 5,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 65,000 shares with $8.38M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $110.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 1.56 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 35.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 83,345 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 319,910 shares with $18.37M value, up from 236,565 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 2.87 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackhill Capital has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 254,800 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 5,722 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 85,648 are held by Dupont Capital. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 698,095 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 368,890 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 13,850 shares. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shell Asset Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.32% or 445,350 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5.64M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 5.77 million shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y also bought $52,033 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 315,916 shares to 137,361 valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 292,915 shares and now owns 4.64 million shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 16.93 million shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,010 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Ab owns 105,087 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 8,245 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,109 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated has 1.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital International Ca holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,200 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 9.81 million shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 151,389 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors invested in 67,951 shares. Paragon Cap Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 17,539 were reported by Duncker Streett And Company. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.76% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 118,730 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) stake by 200,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arconic Inc stake by 925,000 shares and now owns 525,000 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.