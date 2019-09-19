Cia Siderurgica Nacl (SID) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Increased Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) as Stock Price Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cia Siderurgica Nacl (SID) by 216.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 658,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cia Siderurgica Nacl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 3.50M shares traded. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 1.37M shares traded or 56.01% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 47,643 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 19,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,518 shares, and cut its stake in Vectrus Inc.

