Cia Saneament (SBS) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $560,104

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 5,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,597 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 32,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 4.59M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cia Saneament (SBS) by 143.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 795,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 555,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cia Saneament for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 1.22 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,900 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,025 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc Comm (NASDAQ:CPRT).

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Sabesp Announces 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sabesp- Filing of 20-F Form 2018 – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pure Storage Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Ascent Capital Group Shares Climb – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992. Shares for $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. $922,762 worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. BLINN MARK A also sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Barker Ellen also sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 26,963 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, IRDM, X – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.