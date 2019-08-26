Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais Adr (CIG) Valuation Rose While Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased Position by $867,360; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lowered by $8.60 Million Its Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais Adr (CIG) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 289,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 263,180 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 552,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.405. About 1.69M shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 22/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil’s real climbs again after central bank defends rate decision; 04/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Brazil’s Taesa makes offer for Cemig’s Centroeste; 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG TO PUBLISH RULES FOR CEMIG TELECOM ASSETS SALE BY MAY 31; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS TAESA DELIVERED NON-BINDING BID FOR 51 PCT IN CENTROESTE

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 45,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 47,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $218.08. About 1.76M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 95,774 shares to 105,879 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 275,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment invested in 30,321 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capstone Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,104 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership reported 1,820 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Mgmt invested 1.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gideon Cap holds 5,609 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 115,494 shares stake. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 22,298 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Roundview Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acropolis Mngmt Llc has 7,818 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has 62,858 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 208 shares. Overbrook Management owns 1,675 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated has 1,800 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 38,909 shares to 341,833 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group by 41,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR).