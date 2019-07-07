Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Ad (SBS) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Its Stake; As Aptargroup (ATR) Market Value Rose, Holder Kwmg Has Lowered Its Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Ad (SBS) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50 million, down from 6.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Ad for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 1.34 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 21,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 24,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 186,439 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $172.15 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit by 353,404 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 10,073 shares to 254,108 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,163 activity.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. ATR’s profit will be $71.40M for 27.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0.01% or 11,625 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 85,987 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 11,087 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 122 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. 114,500 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 76,336 shares. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Bankshares Division has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,392 shares. 4,445 are held by Dupont Mgmt. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 6,058 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 15,500 shares.