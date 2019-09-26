Cia Cervecerias Adr (CCU) Shares Rose While Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Its Position; As Facebook Class A (FB) Valuation Rose, Trb Advisors LP Lifted by $3.67 Billion Its Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (CCU) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 11,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 82,296 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 93,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Cia Cervecerias Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 377,556 shares traded or 42.33% up from the average. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 316.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83B, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, is raising its minimum age from 13 to 16 in Europe to help it comply with new data privacy rules; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook,

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $123.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 282,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $21.69B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Voting Cap Stk Cl A by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).