Ci Investments Upped Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake; Uscr (USCR) Stake Has Raised by Ack Asset Management Llc

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 109,925 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 656,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.15M, up from 629,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 811,259 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com reported 42,219 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 127,676 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 36,309 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 27,534 shares. Hodges Management accumulated 365,105 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 181,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,764 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 8,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares to 775,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasr by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,700 shares, and cut its stake in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.68M are owned by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 0.15% or 6,148 shares. 49,516 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 117 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cambiar Invsts Limited Company accumulated 4.74 million shares. Heritage Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 104,178 shares. Addison Cap has invested 0.27% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brandywine Glob Ltd owns 1.38M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp owns 79,557 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.67% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Alyeska Inv Group L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 180,664 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.04% or 5.98M shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,511 shares to 85,357 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 59,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 796,065 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).