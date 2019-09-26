Ci Investments Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Schlumberger (SLB) Holding Maintained by Blume Capital Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 119.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 57,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,729 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 47,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20M shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 4.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 4.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.33 million, down from 9.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 3.41 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

