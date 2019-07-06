Ci Investments Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Miles Capital Has Raised Stake by $366,086

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 225,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 868,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 344,939 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.84M for 28.04 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 283,109 shares to 322,665 shares, valued at $38.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 80,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

