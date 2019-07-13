Ci Investments Position in Pepsico (PEP) Lifted by $2.54 Million as Market Value Rose; Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Shares Rose While Trillium Asset Management Decreased Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,783 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 80,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 482,003 shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.52 million, up from 228,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,397 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. 31,477 were reported by Hallmark Capital Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 165,364 shares in its portfolio. 127,537 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. 1.98M were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp invested in 22,276 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 19,073 shares. Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Eqis Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 22,228 shares. Chem Comml Bank holds 15,029 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Liability holds 21,719 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,344 shares to 80,694 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $98.02 million for 16.97 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Again Leads Fortune’s Most Admired Companies, Packaging Sector – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sonoco Products Company: Expensive Compared To Peers – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco to Acquire Corenso Holdings America NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

