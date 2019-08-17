Ci Investments Position In Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Was Lifted; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted by $5.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 44,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.96M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 640,650 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alexandria Real Estate Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 13,760 shares to 101,100 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,188 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

