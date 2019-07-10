Ci Investments Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Held by Btc Capital Management Inc

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 629,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 615,922 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 59,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 1.58M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance holds 2.76M shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.47% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Mercantile Com has invested 0.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.35% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 626,270 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Quadrant Management Limited reported 1.58% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated invested in 10,980 shares. 36,108 are held by Acg Wealth. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 0.2% or 26,325 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.51% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 23,387 shares. Montgomery Invest owns 20,732 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.21% or 679,034 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.23% or 491,737 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd owns 138,809 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares to 128,717 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 383,504 shares to 79,914 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 310,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Plc invested in 0.03% or 970,792 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 78,067 shares. 220,414 were reported by Freestone Holding Limited Liability Company. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 5,949 shares. 8,217 were reported by Mraz Amerine & Associate. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 121,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 2.45M shares. Ima Wealth holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 53,067 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 12,478 shares. Elm Ridge Ltd Liability Com holds 2.64% or 76,219 shares in its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.67% or 5.88 million shares.