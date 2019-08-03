Ci Investments Maintains Position in Lennar (LEN); As Allete (ALE) Stock Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $965,468

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 11,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The hedge fund held 3,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 15,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 162,598 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13331.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 100,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 101,541 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.21 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy by 21,272 shares to 173,588 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 43,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,954 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 233,935 shares stake. Seabridge Inv Limited Co has 1,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hodges holds 11,250 shares. The New York-based Lodge Hill Ltd has invested 2.64% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tcw Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 2.38 million shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.13% or 153,378 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1,103 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0% or 311 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 171,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 113,617 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 244,264 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 5,503 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 13,443 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares to 86,497 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 27,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).