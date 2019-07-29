Ci Investments Maintains Position in Analog Devices (ADI); Mmm Co. (MMM) Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Cut Stake by $412,137 as Stock Price Declined

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Mmm Co. (MMM) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 1,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.44 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Mmm Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $177.15. About 1.68M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 123253.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 409,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11 million, up from 332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $121.43. About 765,184 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.34M shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $249.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 53,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 133,394 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $115.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Assoc Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

