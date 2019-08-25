Ci Investments Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $1.10 Million; Peninsula Asset Management Increases Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 4,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 855,343 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.39 million, down from 860,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 77,773 shares to 7.83 million shares, valued at $138.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 858,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $4.22M was made by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

