Ci Investments Lowered Markel (MKL) Holding by $3.59 Million; Woodstock Cut Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $949,872 as Stock Value Rose

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.33. About 21,271 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 669,840 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 220,649 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 2.03% or 49,118 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.08M shares. Brown Advisory holds 705,306 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Chilton Inv Llc reported 34,456 shares. 3.37M were reported by C Worldwide A S. 2,714 are owned by Sns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 6,353 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 232,986 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 82,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dearborn Llc holds 0.12% or 10,125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 47,554 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 22,544 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. 100 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $101,300 on Friday, March 15.

