Ci Investments Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $6.37 Million; Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted Blackrock (BLK) Stake

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 64.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 56,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 821,719 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $422.33. About 359,627 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 04/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Submission of documents; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock seeks $2.5 bln for private credit fund – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.90% ON MARCH 9; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Annual Financial Report; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video)

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares to 18,515 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,760 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 54 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 551 shares. Hl Fin Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Chicago Equity Lc reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 0.18% or 452,074 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 490 shares. Axa stated it has 83,122 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Invesco reported 342,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Whalerock Point Lc has 0.28% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 985 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 1,658 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 8 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 809,648 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 49,281 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 83,428 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 3.51% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 12,819 were reported by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Arete Wealth Lc reported 0.17% stake. M&R Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 1,117 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1.50M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 2,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 3,201 are held by Dupont Cap Corp. The California-based Clifford Swan Counsel has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kanawha Lc has 1.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, M Kraus And has 3.77% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 36,504 shares. American Gru holds 106,964 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) by 4.00 million shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 323,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).