Ci Investments Lifted Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Stake By $2.91 Million; American National Bancshares Has 1.18 Sentiment

Ci Investments Inc increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 116.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 76,700 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)'s stock declined 15.26%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 142,600 shares with $5.48M value, up from 65,900 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $7.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 659,583 shares traded. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500.

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 33 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 28 cut down and sold stakes in American National Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $410.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

The stock increased 4.36% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 11,824 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 7,000 shares to 23,800 valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 1.30M shares and now owns 474,590 shares. Avangrid Inc was reduced too.